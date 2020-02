FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Zone 8, Cariboo-Northeast, earned a silver medal, on Sunday, in the Doubles Boys Badminton event on the final day of the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

Earning the silver medal in the Doubles Boys event was the duo from Prince George of Luke Spooner and Kyle Groeneveld.

Earning gold in the Doubles Boys event was Colin Wang and Jason Yang, of Victoria, while bronze went to Alex Howard and Wade Kanigan, of Merrit.