Zone 8 Athletes Take First Place in Wheelchair Basketball at the BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The gold and bronze medal Wheelchair Basketball took place on Sunday morning.

In the bronze game it was Fraser Valley (Zone 3) against North West (Zone 7), Northwest did win this game landing them a bronze medal.

The gold medal game was between Cariboo-North East (Zone 8) and Vancouver Coastal (Zone 6).

Our local Zone 8 won the gold medal game placing them in first place in the sport overall this weekend and putting Zone 6 in second.

Each Zone that participated played a total of 5 games over the weekend not including the final two games today.

The wins and losses were tallied to keep track of which team was in the lead and determining who would be playing in the gold and bronze games.

In the end Zone 2 had 0 wins and 5 losses, Zone 3 had 3 wins and 2 losses, Zone 5 had 1 win and 4 losses, Zone 6 had 4 wins and 1 loss, Zone 7 had 2 wins and 3 losses and Zone 8 came out on top with 5 wins and no losses!

Overall, the athletes played hard this weekend and made the sport thrilling to watch as they all worked together in what looked like a seamless fashion but takes hours of practice.