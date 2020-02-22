Zone 8 earns more medals in Special Olympics Speed Skating on Saturday at Winter Games

Sports

By Scott Brooks
Athletes participating in the short track speed skating events at the 2020 B.C. Winter Games

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – More medals have been added to the medal count for Zone 8, Cariboo-Northeast, in the Special Olympics speed skating on Saturday during Day two of the 2020 Winter B.C. Games.

In the 500m Women Short Track event, representing Zone 8, Gabby McGillvray, of Progress, managed to place first while Kianna Sherk, of Dawson Creek, came in third place.

In the 777m Women Short Track event, representing Zone 8, Gabby McGillvray, of Progress, managed to place first while Kianna Sherk, of Dawson Creek, came in third place.

In the 1000m Women Short Track event, representing Zone 8, Gabby McGillvray, of Progress, placed second while Kianna Sherk, of Dawson Creek, came in third place.

In the 500m Men Short track event, representing Zone 8, Michael Ryder, of Dawson Creek, placed first and Quin Rude, also of Dawson Creek, placed second.

In the 777m Men Short Track event, representing Zone 8, Michael Ryder, of Dawson Creek, placed first, while Quin Rude, of Dawson Creek, placed third.

In the 1000m Men Short Track event, representing Zone 8, Michael Ryder, of Dawson Creek, placed second in the A Race, and Quin Rude, of Dawson Creek, also placed second in the B Race.

