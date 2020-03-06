$100,000 awarded to Fort St John Hospital Foundation for new ultrasound machine

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The P.A. Woodward’s Foundation has awarded $100,000, through a grant application made by the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, towards the purchase of a new Ultrasound Machine for the Fort St. John Hospital Imaging Department.

According to the Hospital Foundation, an additional $25,000 contribution was also allocated to the purchase of the Ultrasound Machine.

The Hospital Foundation says it greatly appreciates partners like the P.A. Woodward’s Foundation who understand the value of having a high standard of medical technology to improving the quality of medical services to individuals and families who depend upon the Fort St. John Hospital.

- Advertisement -

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation was established in 1994 to help improve the quality of care provided to patients of the Hospital through the purchase of new medical equipment.