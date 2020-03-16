EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.

There are 43 cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta with a total of 621 across the entire Province.

The number of cases in and around the community of Peace River has jumped to 8, from one that was announced on Thursday. There are five cases in the Fahler area. Early last week the Province announced one case in the County of Grande Prairie, one in Valleyview and two cases in Grande Prairie.

On Friday the Province of Alberta announced more business closures and events can now be no more than 15 people.

Effective immediately close contact businesses, dine-in restaurants and non-essential retail stores must close. On top of that, the Province is also prohibited people from attending gatherings of more than 15, and they must observe two metres of social distancing.

Restrictions will be in place for the following classifications of business:

Close contact businesses including hair salons and barbershops, tattoo and piercing studios, esthetic services, as well as wellness studios and clinics and non-emergency and non-critical health services provided by regulated health professionals or registered professionals including dentistry, physiotherapy, massage, podiatry, chiropractic and optometry services.

Dine-in restaurants will no longer be able to offer dine-in service. Take-out and delivery services will continue to be available.

will no longer be able to offer dine-in service. Take-out and delivery services will continue to be available. Non-essential retail services that fall into the categories of clothing, computer and gaming stores, and services in shopping malls and shopping centres such as hobby and toys, gift and specialty items and furniture.

A more complete list of affected businesses is available online. Further details on gathering restrictions are available online.

At this time workplaces that have not been ordered to close and continue to have more than 15 workers on a worksite as long as those businesses maintain public health measures, including two-metre social distancing, hygiene enforcement and processes that ensure that any person who is ill does not attend these spaces.