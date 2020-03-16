16 people in self-isolation at Site C, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Site C Project.

According to Communications Manager, David Conway, B.C. Hydro is currently following the Ministry of Health’s guidelines and are implementing 14-days of self isolation as a precaution.

Currently, Conway says there are 16 people in self-isolation in the worker accommodation lodge.

Conway also says they have the ability to comfortably isolate workers in the lodge and they have the Site C Health Clinic at site that is managed by International SOS and equipped with experienced health practitioners, COVID-19 test kits and medical supplies.

B.C Hydro has been scaling down construction activities on the project and have been focusing only on essential work and critical milestones in order to stay within the project’s timeline.

Further information can be found on the Site C Project website.