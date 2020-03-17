Auto Draft

HealthNews

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has launched an online tool to help people determine if...
WestJet to stop all international and transborder flights

CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has announced they will suspend commercial operations for all international and transborder flights...
CDSBC urging dental practices to suspend elective and non-essential dental services amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia has issued a release requesting dental...
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has launched an online tool to help people determine if they need to be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

B.C. Health Minister Andrian Dix, tweeted the link to the new B.C. assessment tool to help determine if you need further assessment from a medical professional or a test for the COVID-19 virus. The assessment can be done at https://covid19.thrive.health/

Dix said you can use the online tool to do an assessment for yourself or on behalf of someone else.

On Sunday Northern Health announced the online clinic and information line can be used by residents of Northern B.C. to help answer questions about the Coronavirus.

The number to call is 1-844-645-7811.

Other options for health information and advice continue to be available, including calling your primary care provider or contacting HealthLink BC (8-1-1) at any time.

For general COVID-19 health advice and answers to common questions, please continue to visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/…/diseases-co…/covid-19/common-questions

