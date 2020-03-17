Auto Draft

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has launched an online tool to help people determine if they need to be tested for the COVID-19 virus.

B.C. Health Minister Andrian Dix, tweeted the link to the new B.C. assessment tool to help determine if you need further assessment from a medical professional or a test for the COVID-19 virus. The assessment can be done at https://covid19.thrive.health/

Our self-assessment tool for #COVID19 is now online and will help determine if you need further assessment or testing. You can complete this assessment for yourself, or on behalf of someone else, if they are unable to. https://t.co/gU1yYmInNk — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) March 17, 2020

Dix said you can use the online tool to do an assessment for yourself or on behalf of someone else.

On Sunday Northern Health announced the online clinic and information line can be used by residents of Northern B.C. to help answer questions about the Coronavirus.

The number to call is 1-844-645-7811.

Other options for health information and advice continue to be available, including calling your primary care provider or contacting HealthLink BC (8-1-1) at any time.

For general COVID-19 health advice and answers to common questions, please continue to visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/…/diseases-co…/covid-19/common-questions