2 employees at long-term care homes test positive for COVID-19, N.S. reaches triple digits

Nova Scotia has seen its largest jump in cases of COVID-19 in a single day as the number of cases reached triple digits.

On Saturday, the provincial government announced it has detected an additional 20 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Nova Scotia to 110.

Two of the new cases are employees at long-term care facilities.

One works at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S., while the other is an employee at Lewis Hall, a private retirement community in Dartmouth.

All residents and staff at the facilities have been notified, with the province’s health officials continuing to investigate and work with the facilities’ administrators.

Although no residents or other staff are showing symptoms, some are now in self-isolation as a precautionary measure while close contacts are being tested.

Nova Scotia says there are no cases of COVID-19 among residents of long-term care facilities at this time.

“The weekend is here and we need to be more vigilant than ever. We can’t let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“Only go out if necessary and obey the physical distancing rules.

