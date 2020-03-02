2-inmates-at-maximum-security-prison-test-positive-for-covid-19:-officials

Public health officials say two inmates at a maximum-security prison in Quebec have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a press release issued Monday, Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) said two inmates at Port-Cartier Institution in Quebec have tested positive.

“These are the first confirmed cases related to inmates in a federal correctional institution,” the release reads.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the release, before the inmates were diagnosed, nine employees who work at the same institution also tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“All of these employees are in isolation at home and are following direction from local health officials,” the release reads. “As soon as a positive result was reported for one employee last week, additional people were tested based on public health contact tracing, which led to the early detection of these other cases.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:25Coronavirus outbreak: Does Trudeau have any regrets about the way Canada has responded to COVID-19?

Coronavirus outbreak: Does Trudeau have any regrets about the way Canada has responded to COVID-19?

The two inmates are being medically isolated from the general inmate population, and the institution has been on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS