2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference cancelled amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Spark Steering Committee has announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference.

According to the Spark Committee, the decision to cancel the conference, which was scheduled for May 13 and 14, was due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the health officer’s recommendations to cancel or postpone events with more than 50 people in attendance to help combat the spread of the virus.

The Committee says all of the guest speakers for this year’s conference have agreed to reschedule for 2021.

Refund information will be going out, via email, to everyone who has registered for the conference.

Next year’s Spark Women’s Leadership Conference is scheduled for May 12 and 13, 2021.

More information can be found by visiting the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference on Facebook.