260-new-coronavirus-cases-reported-in-ontario,-total-jumps-to-1,966

Posted March 31, 2020 11:01 am

Updated March 31, 2020 11:06 am

Ontario confirmed 260 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,966 cases.

No new deaths were reported. The province has 33 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed so far.

Ontario has 103 more resolved cases for Tuesday as the total number of recovered patients rises to 534.

More than 51,000 people have been tested for the virus. About 4,280 people are under investigation awaiting results — more than a thousand fewer people than Monday.

The cases are split almost 50/50 between men and women.

More to come.



