2nd-ottawa-senators-player-tests-positive-for-coronavirus

The Ottawa Senators say a second player on the team has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The team issued a statement which said that the affected player was part of an away trip that included games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles.

Fifty-two people travelled with the team on the road trip, including players, staff, media, guests and flight crew. The team said that 44 people have shown no symptoms, eight people have been tested and two positive results were confirmed.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

They said they are still awaiting results of tests that were done on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Everyone on the trip was told to self-quarantine beginning March 14.

The organization announced the first positive result on Wednesday. Much like this time, the team did not disclose who the affected player was.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Ottawa Senators’ medical team is actively monitoring players and staff and following all appropriate and professional guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of our employees and the greater community,” a statement from the team read.

The organization said it will continue to provide updates when “appropriate” but will be “maintaining the privacy of the individuals impacted.”

The NHL put its 2019-2020 season on an indefinite hiatus in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ontario has 368 active cases of coronavirus in the province as of Saturday.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS