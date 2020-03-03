54th Annual Northern Intercity Bowling Tournament held in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 54th Annual Northern Intercity Bowling Tournament was held over the weekend, February 28 to Match 1, in Fort St. John.

The Northern Intercity Bowling Tournament, held at Fort Bowling Lanes, saw over 100 bowlers, from Fort St. John, Fairview, Dawson Creek, Prince George, and Grande Prairie, compete in single and team events.

Tournament Champions from Fort St. John were Jeremy Clothier, in the Men’s singles, and Morgan Burdock, in the Women’s singles.

- Advertisement -

This is the third time for Clothier to win the Men’s singles title, winning the final match with a score of 185-177.

For Burdock, this was her first time winning the Women’s singles title, finishing the final match with a score of 215-181.

It is also to note that the Women’s team, from Fort St. John, which consists of coach Deb Wilson, Debbie Lebeau, Kerri Giesbrecht, Morgan Burdock, Carmen Wallace, and Joanne McGinnis, managed to pick up a bronze medal in the Women’s team event.