65%-of-reported-covid-19-cases-in-canada-related-to-community-transmission:-latest-data

Nearly two-thirds of reported COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 28 are related to community spread, according to the latest data by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

As of Saturday, 65 per cent of 2,811 reported COVID-19 cases in Canada were linked to community transmission, while 35 per cent were “either exposed while travelling or exposed to a traveller returning to Canada.”

According to the Canadian government, a community case occurs when the virus has passed within a community, rather than contracted through travel.

This matters because, as Stephen A. Hoption Cann, a clinical professor of medicine at the University of British Columbia, has previously told Global News, it means the virus is in the community and “no one knows where it has come from or even how widespread it is in the community.”

As of March 28, 2020, demographics, symptoms and outcomes were only available for 2,811 cases reported in Canada, providing a limited snapshot of who has caught the virus and how.

2/4 A note of cautious optimism from British Columbia, where community spread first started in 🇨🇦. After weeks of #publichealth measures & #PhysicalDistancing the #COVID19 growth rate appears to be slowing. #StayHomeSavesLives #StayInsideYourBubble

— Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) March 29, 2020

Around half — or 51 per cent — of 2,708 reported COVID-19 cases in Canada so far are male.

