7th Annual Spark Leadership Conference 2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus

By Tracy Teves

7th Annual Spark Leadership Conference 2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest suspects following a pursuit

North Fort Trappers win Peewee A at three-day Tournament in Tumbler Ridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference opens on Monday, March 9th, 2020. 

The conference takes place on May 13th and 14th, 2020 at the Fort St. John Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre. The two-day program is designed for the professional development needs of women in the Peace Country. 

The Spark conference is set to inspire attendees with the ‘2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus’ through quality education and take away tools that will assist in communication, business development, personal branding, and leadership. 

Some program sessions at the conference include: 

  • Unconscious Bias 
  • Happiness and Success: The Serious Business of Positive Emotions 
  • Multiple Roads to Success – A Panel 
  • Confidence Through Style 
  • Leadership Amplified – Moving Beyond Management to Leadership 
  • 5 Way to Find Your Exceptional 
  • Detecting Deception – Reading Body Language
  • Striving for Progress Not Perfection 
  • Silencing Self Doubt Ad 

The conference is open to the working female, that is managing, or leading in the small and large business, municipal, provincial or federal government, education, tourism and hospitality, energy sector, or home-based businesses shared Jennifer Moore a Spark Conference Chair. 

If you would like to attend the conference and due to economic circumstances you are unable to. Angel sponsorship provides the opportunity to a number of applicants. For more information; CLICK HERE  Angel applications are open now until March 10, 2020.

For tickets to the conference; CLICK HERE  Early bird registration end on March 31st, 2020.  

