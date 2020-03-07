7th Annual Spark Leadership Conference 2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference opens on Monday, March 9th, 2020.

The conference takes place on May 13th and 14th, 2020 at the Fort St. John Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre. The two-day program is designed for the professional development needs of women in the Peace Country.

The Spark conference is set to inspire attendees with the ‘2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus’ through quality education and take away tools that will assist in communication, business development, personal branding, and leadership.

Some program sessions at the conference include:



Unconscious Bias

Happiness and Success: The Serious Business of Positive Emotions

Multiple Roads to Success – A Panel

Confidence Through Style

Leadership Amplified – Moving Beyond Management to Leadership

5 Way to Find Your Exceptional

Detecting Deception – Reading Body Language

Language Striving for Progress Not Perfection

Silencing Self Doubt



The conference is open to the working female, that is managing, or leading in the small and large business, municipal, provincial or federal government, education, tourism and hospitality, energy sector, or home-based businesses shared Jennifer Moore a Spark Conference Chair.

If you would like to attend the conference and due to economic circumstances you are unable to. Angel sponsorship provides the opportunity to a number of applicants. For more information; CLICK HERE Angel applications are open now until March 10, 2020.

For tickets to the conference; CLICK HERE Early bird registration end on March 31st, 2020.