a-2nd-wave-of-covid-19-is-possible.-here’s-what-that-means-for-canada

As countries around the world continue to work tirelessly to contain the spread of COVID-19, health officials have already warned that a second wave of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease could be imminent.

Last week, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, told Canadians the virus could last several months and warned of a potential second wave.

“We will need to be prepared for another wave, potentially,” she said.

Could Canada see a second wave of this novel coronavirus? Would it be worse?

Here’s what experts say:

Canadian W.H.O. official says tough measures are key to slowing spread of COVID-19

Dr. Suzanne Sicchia, an associate professor at the Interdisciplinary Centre for Health and Society at the University of Toronto Scarborough, said a second wave occurs when new cases emerge after a “sustained period of time with no or very few infections.”

In an email to Global News, Sicchia said that when it comes to the COVID-19 outbreak, a subsequent wave is possible.

“Past pandemics of infectious disease are characterized by waves that span months,” she wrote. “For instance, we saw this with the 1918 influenza pandemic,

