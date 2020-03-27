Health

‘A lot of uncertainty’ about protective equipment during COVID-19 pandemic, doctors say

By Global News
Global News

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned of equipment shortages for medical professionals.

The president of the New Brunswick Medical Society says doctors are now raising concerns about the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gowns.

“We’re hearing concerns from our members, physicians, who are working either in their offices privately or in the hospitals, as well as other healthcare workers, nurses… around the availability of PPEs in the hospitals and outside in the offices,” said Dr. Chris Goodyear, who is also a general surgeon and intensivist at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

READ MORE: Canadian doctors call for smarter use of medical gear amid supply concerns

Goodyear says it’s important to make sure PPE is only used as required, following guidelines from Canada’s chief public health officer.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of the availability of these PPEs going forward as we see the [cases] increase,” he told Global News.

There are no shortages of equipment in hospitals, he said, although the situation is different for private practice physicians.

