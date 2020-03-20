Health

A single factory is now working 24/7 to keep Kraft Dinner on grocery shelves

By CTV News
CTV News

TORONTO —
Kraft Dinner production lines at the Montreal plant responsible for supplying all of Canada’s mac-and-cheese supply are now working non-stop to produce 1 million extra boxes to meet an unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The engagement at the plant, I’ve never seen it this high,” plant manager Michelle Nguyen told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Friday.

Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic last week, panic buying has prompted shoppers to stockpile their pantries. Kraft Heinz, which produces Kraft Dinner, has seen a 35 per cent increase in demand for the pasta product and a 41 per cent spike in demand for peanut butter.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While some shoppers may be stressed, Nguyen said she and the 960 plant employees are feeling calm and prepared for whatever happens next.

“People are very proud. They feel they’re contributing to a noble cause, to serving the country. It’s really a feeling of serving the country,” she said.

Starting Monday, each employee will have their forehead scanned to check if they have a fever. The plant has even plotted three back-up plans in case of an internal COVID-19 outbreak.

If workers get sick or show symptoms, then other employees at the plant can be trained to fill in on the most vital product lines — KD and peanut butter.

