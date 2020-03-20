News

Acting Mayor provides update on City of Fort St John services

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Acting Mayor Lilia Hansen provided an update, on Thursday afternoon, regarding the City of Fort St. John’s services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hansen, while the hours have been reduced at City Hall, the City is continuing to work hard to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of services.

For users of the rural water dispensing stations, Hansen says the City has made changes to purchasing water credits which will allow users to purchase credits over the phone via credit card.

Users still have the option of purchasing credits at City Hall between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. if they wish to do so.

Further updates regarding services can be found on the City’s website or Facebook page.

