Acts of kindness shown towards medical staff during difficult times

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Hospital.

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Amid the fight to combat the spread of the coronavirus, there are some acts of kindness taking place during these difficult times.

Recently, in order to protect front line workers from the potential of contracting COVID-19, personal protective equipment was donated to the Fort St. John Hospital.

The personal protective equipment, supplied by Brogan Safety and paid for by PETRONAS, will help better protect medical staff as they perform their care to patients at the hospital.

Jessalyn Moskalyk, a Nurse Practitioner who has been instrumental in getting physicians the equipment, says she is thankful for the community support that has been shown towards healthcare workers during these difficult and uncertain times.

