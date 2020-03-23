Additional visitor restrictions in place at Northern Health facilities

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has implemented additional visitor restrictions at its facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To support the Provincial Health Officer’s directions around social distancing and protecting residents, patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19, Northern Health says it has made the difficult decision to allow only essential visits to their facilities.

According to Northern Health, essential visits will be considered for patients who are:

critically ill

receiving end-of-life care

frail and need an escort or family member for their safety

Northern Health says eligible essential visitors must pass important screening criteria. This means they cannot have a cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath, and they cannot have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days.

More updates can be found on Northern Health’s website.