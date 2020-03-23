HealthNewsRegional

Additional visitor restrictions in place at Northern Health facilities

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

16 people in self-isolation at Site C, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Site...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has implemented additional visitor restrictions at its facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To...
Details of the Province of B.C.’s COVID-19 funding

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has announced over $5 billion in funding to support both...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has implemented additional visitor restrictions at its facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To support the Provincial Health Officer’s directions around social distancing and protecting residents, patients and staff from the transmission of COVID-19, Northern Health says it has made the difficult decision to allow only essential visits to their facilities.

According to Northern Health, essential visits will be considered for patients who are:

  • critically ill
  • receiving end-of-life care
  • frail and need an escort or family member for their safety
Community Interviews with Moose FM

Northern Health says eligible essential visitors must pass important screening criteria. This means they cannot have a cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat or shortness of breath, and they cannot have travelled outside of Canada in the last 14 days.

More updates can be found on Northern Health’s website.

