Air Canada to suspend or reduce flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Air Canada has announced route suspensions and reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Air Canada, between April 1 and April 30, there will only be two flights daily between Vancouver and Fort St. John.

Air Canada says the reductions in flights is to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus and they are continuing to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs.

In the meantime, all Air Canada flights to and from Fort St. John, prior to April 1 are still scheduled as planned.

Passengers are being encouraged to monitor flight schedules daily while this situation evolves.

A full list of route suspensions and reductions can be found on Air Canada’s website.

