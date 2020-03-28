Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed due to a collision near Pink Mountain.

According to Drivebc.ca, Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Pink Mountain Road, approximately 67km north of Wonowon. The next update on the status of the Highway is expected at 8 p.m.

A look at Sikanni Chief Hwy 97, about 6 km south of the Sikanni River Bridge and about 175 km north of Fort St. John, looking north.

At this time we do not have any specific information about the collision. If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, by emailing news@moosefm.ca

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Environment Canada issued a Snow Squall warning for the B.C. Peace Friday. The warning says the region will experience strong winds and blowing snow. The snow and wind has caused whiteout conditions on area roads and made even roads in Fort St. John extremely slippery.

If you don’t need to travel, it’s best to stay at home.