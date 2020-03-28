NewsRegional

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Alaska Highway closed near Pink Mountain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Alaska Highway is closed due to a collision near Pink Mountain.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, has issued open...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 792, one new case in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Adam Reaburn
Adam Reaburnhttps://energeticcity.ca/
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed due to a collision near Pink Mountain.

According to Drivebc.ca, Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Pink Mountain Road, approximately 67km north of Wonowon. The next update on the status of the Highway is expected at 8 p.m.

A look at Sikanni Chief Hwy 97, about 6 km south of the Sikanni River Bridge and about 175 km north of Fort St. John, looking north.

At this time we do not have any specific information about the collision. If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, by emailing news@moosefm.ca

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Environment Canada issued a Snow Squall warning for the B.C. Peace Friday. The warning says the region will experience strong winds and blowing snow. The snow and wind has caused whiteout conditions on area roads and made even roads in Fort St. John extremely slippery.

If you don’t need to travel, it’s best to stay at home.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleProvince issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

More Articles Like This

Province issues open burning restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial Ministry of Environment, in collaboration with public health partners, has issued open burning restrictions for all High...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 792, one new case in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Friday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more

Spark support continues despite cancellation of conference

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Despite making the decision to cancel this year's conference, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spark Steering Committee reports that...
Read more

School District 60 releases learning plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 provided an update, on Friday, in regard to a learning plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On March...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv