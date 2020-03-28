NewsRegional

Alaska Highway closed north of Beatton Airport Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Alaska Highway is closed north of the Beatton Airport Road due to a collision involving six vehicles.

The Fort St. John RCMP say the highway is closed in both directions due to the collision. The RCMP is advising motorists not to drive at this time on area highways. Most highways are extremely slippery due to the strong winds and blowing snow.

The RCMP have not released any details about the collisions and what type of vehicles that were involved.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, by emailing news@moosefm.ca

