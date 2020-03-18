Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta announces new emergency payments because of COVID 19, falling oil prices

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON – The Alberta government is providing $50 million for people forced to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Jason Kenney says Albertans who meet the government's criteria for self-isolation can apply online for one-time payments of $572.

He says Alberta families need financial relief because of the outbreak as well as tanking oil prices.

Residents will also be able to defer their electricity and natural gas bills for the next three months.

There will be a six-month, interest-free moratorium on student loan payments.

As well, customers of the Crown-owned bank ATB Financial can apply for deferrals of their loans, lines of credit and mortgages for up to six months.

