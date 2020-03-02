Canadian PressEnergy News

Alberta company says ‘not enough to apologize’ for explicit Greta decal

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
alberta-company-says-‘not-enough-to-apologize’-for-explicit-greta-decal

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta company says ‘not enough to apologize’ for explicit Greta decal

CALGARY — An Alberta energy services company says it deeply regrets pain caused by a decal bearing its logo beneath a...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Better food security support for Doig River First Nation

FORT ST. JOHN - A new grant for local food-security projects, will see that the people in Doig River...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. - Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass. Another...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — An Alberta energy services company says it deeply regrets pain caused by a decal bearing its logo beneath a sexually suggestive cartoon appearing to depict 17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

X-Site Energy Services says in a statement posted to its website that it recognizes it’s not enough to apologize for the image that unleashed a torrent of online outrage last week.

It says it’s committed to recovering and destroying all the decals it distributed and says it hopes everyone stops republishing the image.

- Advertisement -

The company adds that management takes full responsibility and organizational changes have been made to reflect this.

It also says it intends to hold sessions about respect in the workplace for all of its staff.

A call to Doug Sparrow, who was listed as X-Site’s general manager last week, went straight to voice mail and he did not immediately respond to a message seeking further clarification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleBetter food security support for Doig River First Nation

More Articles Like This

Work on Coastal GasLink pipeline to resume following draft agreement

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Work is expected to resume today on a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia that has been at the centre of protests that have...
Read more

Hundreds block downtown Toronto street to protest mining convention

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — More than 100 people protested outside a mining convention Sunday in downtown Toronto, where they blocked traffic on multiple roads and stood...
Read more

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach draft arrangement in pipeline dispute

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and senior government ministers reached a proposed arrangement Sunday following days of discussions over a pipeline dispute that...
Read more

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — Bonnie George walked out of the Office of the Wet'suwet'en holding her hands up in the air in a triumphant gesture. Just...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv