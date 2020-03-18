Health

Alberta confirms 23 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 97

By CTV News
CTV News

EDMONTON —
There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, the largest day-over-day increase yet in the province.

Out of the 12,258 Albertans who have tested for COVID-19, 97 have the virus. There are 70 cases in the Calgary zone, 20 in the Edmonton zone, three in the Central zone, three in the North zone and one in the South zone.

Five patients remain in hospital, while all others are self-isolating at home.

Six of Alberta’s cases attended the same dental conference in Vancouver, growing the concern for community spread.

“At the moment, our community-acquired cases, the total number is really small, so I think that’s a good thing for the moment, but again, what we need to do is raise our efforts to prevent more community transmission,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the Alberta chief medical officer of health.

Hinshaw reiterated the new measures Premier Jason Kenney announced, based on her recommendation, early Tuesday afternoon:

  • A state of public health emergency
  • Cancelling mass gatherings 50 people or more, including places of worship, funerals and weddings. Grocery stores, shopping centres, health care facilities and airports are exempt
  • Prohibiting Albertans from going to public and private recreational facilities, including casinos, arenas, gym, museums, art galleries, community centres, swimming pools and libraries
  • Limiting restaurants, coffee shops and other food-serving facilities to a maximum of 50 people

