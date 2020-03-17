Health

Alberta confirms 23 new cases of COVID-19

By CTV News
CTV News

EDMONTON —
There are 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, the largest day-over-day increase yet in the province.

Alberta now has 97 coronavirus cases. There are 70 cases in the Calgary zone, 20 in the Edmonton zone, three in the Central zone, three in the South zone and one in the North zone.

Five patients remain in hospital, while all others are self-isolating at home.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the Alberta chief medical officer of health, reiterated the new measures Premier Jason Kenney announced early Tuesday afternoon:

  • A state of public health emergency
  • Mass gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people, including places of worship, funerals and weddings. Grocery stores, shopping centres, health care facilities and airports are not included
  • Albertans are prohibited from going to public and private recreational facilities, including casinos, arenas, gym, museums, art galleries, community centres, swimming pools and libraries
  • The prohibition extends to bars and nightclubs
  • Restaurants, coffee shops and other food-serving facilities are limited to a maximum of 50 people

“We must take action to limit the amount of time Albertans are spending in crowded places,” Hinshaw said. “These are aggressive steps that we do not take lightly.”

“The only means we have to prevent the virus from spreading is to limit contact between people.”

Previous articleNorth Peace Seniors Housing Society restricts visitors
Next articleFacebook is giving US$1,000 to every employee for COVID-19 support

