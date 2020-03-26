Canadian PressEnergy News

Alberta Energy Regulator names senior Saskatchewan government official as CEO

EDMONTON — Alberta’s energy regulator has named a new president and CEO.

Laurie Pushor, Saskatchewan’s deputy minister of energy and resources, is to take over the agency’s top job April 15.

The energy regulator is tasked with overseeing the development of the province’s oil, gas and coal resources in an environmentally responsible way.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Pushor takes over an agency in transition and an industry that is being crushed economically by the novel coronavirus and an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Last week, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney began rolling out an aid package that includes the government paying the industry’s levies to the energy regulator for six months at a cost of $113 million.

Prior to the downturn, the regulator had already been overhauling management and staff at the direction of Kenney’s government, which has said project approvals were taking far too long

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020

 

The Canadian Press

