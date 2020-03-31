Canadian PressEnergy News

Alberta politicians return to legislature to pass bills, keep their distance

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
alberta-politicians-return-to-legislature-to-pass-bills,-keep-their-distance

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Business as usual for snow clearing in Fort St John during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - When it comes to clearing snow off the streets, business is as usual for...
Read more
HealthGary Foster - 0

Letter from the Mayor of the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

I wanted to connect with you as we start another week under the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister announces new partnerships with Canadian industries to fight COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced progress under Canada's Plan to Mobilize Industry to fight COVID-19. According to...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Alberta politicians are heading back into the legislature to pass emergency bills and set new rules on their own social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Government House Leader Jason Nixon says he and the Opposition NDP have agreed to reduce their numbers proportionately so there are just 20 members in the house during debate.

A minimum of 20 members, including the Speaker, are required in the house at any one time to keep quorum.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Alberta’s chief medical officer has already ordered that public gatherings have no more than 15 people, but all 87 members can sit in the legislature because the house is deemed an essential service.

Nixon says, despite the exemption, it’s better to socially distance if possible and that the ratio will be 14 United Conservative members to six for the NDP.

Nixon says over the next two days the government will debate bills to enforce announcements already made on stiffer penalties for breaching public health rules, on protections for renters and on rules to help reclaim more orphan wells.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – We are here to help you
Next articleQuebec coronavirus deaths rise to 31 as cases soar past 4,000

More Articles Like This

TC Energy says it is going ahead with US$8-billion Keystone XL project

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A final investment decision on Tuesday clearing the way for construction of the long-delayed Keystone XL Pipeline was greeted with relief by an...
Read more

Regina refinery owner asks labour board to order vote on latest offer to union

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — A Regina refinery says it's applying to the province's Labour Relations Board to order a vote on its latest contract offer to union members, who've...
Read more

Alberta’s energy war room to spend only on ‘subsistence operations’ due to COVID-19

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Alberta's $30-million-a-year energy war room is drastically cutting its budget due to COVID-19. The province announced late Monday that the Canadian Energy Centre...
Read more

Oilsands producers in the red as blended bitumen price dips below $4 per barrel

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Oilsands producers are likely losing money or barely breaking even as prices for Western Canadian Select bitumen-blend crude dipped as low as...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv