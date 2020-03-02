Canadian PressEnergy News

Alberta’s Kenney says frustrating coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
alberta’s-kenney-says-frustrating-coronavirus-stifling-oil-and-gas-economy

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Kate Energy enters agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels to secure LNG from Dawson Creek Facility

CALGARY, A.B. - As part of an LNG off-take agreement, Kate Energy has entered into a long-term master services...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Controlled burning to continue this week as part of Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s Kenney says frustrating coronavirus stifling oil and gas economy

EDMONTON — Alberta's premier says it's frustrating to see his government doing everything it can to grow the economy only...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Alberta’s premier says it’s frustrating to see his government doing everything it can to grow the economy only to watch global oil prices fall due to reduced demand tied to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

But Jason Kenney says Alberta is in a better position to weather low prices, as oil companies in the province have used lean times to find ways to reduce operating costs over the last five years.

He says while the economic downturn continues, Alberta must keep leveraging the benefits of its well-educated and young workforce along with its low-tax environment.

- Advertisement -

Kenney promised voters in last spring’s election that his United Conservative government would bring back jobs.

But since last June, 50,000 full-time jobs have been lost and unemployment is hovering around seven per cent.

To that end, Kenney has announced a $100-million loan extension to the Orphan Well Association to clean up more abandoned sites, creating a projected 500 direct and spin-off jobs.

The premier has promised to eradicate Alberta’s $6.8-billion deficit by 2023, in part by keeping spending costs in line. But the Opposition NDP says by cutting staff in health, education and elsewhere, the province is compromising front-line service and care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020

The Canadian Press

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win final game of regular season over Peace River Royals
Next articleControlled burning to continue this week as part of Site C Project

More Articles Like This

Kate Energy enters agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels to secure LNG from Dawson Creek Facility

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - As part of an LNG off-take agreement, Kate Energy has entered into a long-term master services agreement with Ferus Natural Gas...
Read more

Quebec activists maintain rail blockades despite tentative deal in B.C.

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
MONTREAL — Protesters in two regions of Quebec are maintaining their rail blockades for the time being in spite of a draft deal reached Sunday...
Read more

‘We will do better:’ Alberta company says it regrets Greta Thunberg decal

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — An Alberta energy services company says its management accepts full responsibility for a decal the business distributed bearing its logo beneath a sexually suggestive cartoon appearing to depict 17-year-old Swedish climate activist...
Read more

Work on Coastal GasLink pipeline to resume following draft agreement

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Work is expected to resume today on a natural gas pipeline in British Columbia that has been at the centre of protests that have disrupted...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv