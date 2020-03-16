News

All B.C. Casinos Directed to Temporarily Close

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce cancels all scheduled events

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Julie Ziebart President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

All B.C. Casinos Directed to Temporarily Close

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The BCLC has announced and confirmed an orderly shutdown is currently underway of all casinos, community gaming...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Spring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry

CALGARY - It's a ``glass half-full'' way of looking at a crisis but as plunging oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BCLC has announced and confirmed an orderly shutdown is currently underway of all casinos, community gaming centres and bingo halls across B.C.

The BCLC shares they expect the closure to be complete across the province by 11:59 p.m. local time on March 16, 2020.

The temporary closure of all gaming facilities follows the directive issued by Attorney General David Eby and announced today by Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

BCLC conducts and manages lottery, casino, bingo and online gambling on behalf of the province for the benefit of British Columbians. In B.C. private sector service providers operate gambling facilities under contract with BCLC. Together with our service providers, in anticipation that a directive was likely imminent, the industry came to a consensus on March 15, 2020, that casinos should suspend operations. BCLC then began working with service providers to plan an orderly shut down.

According to the BCLC, it put the health of players, employees and communities at the forefront and took measures over the last number of days, informed by ongoing recommendations from the Provincial Health Officer.

Most recently, the industry had been phasing in a reduction of service, creating greater social distance in the casinos by turning off every second slot machine, removing seats at table games and stopping all casino marketing.

BCLC thanks all of the service providers and their employees in B.C. who have collaborated during this unprecedented time.

Facilities will re-open only once BCLC receives government direction that it is safe and appropriate to do.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSpring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry
Next articleFort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce cancels all scheduled events

More Articles Like This

Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce cancels all scheduled events

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Julie Ziebart President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce released the statement that all...
Read more

Spring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - It's a ``glass half-full'' way of looking at a crisis but as plunging oil prices cast a shadow over oil...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

News Tracy Teves - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, B.C. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jeremy Schmidt (43). He was last seen in Grande Prairie on Mar. 13. Jeremy is described...
Read more

Fort St. John Public Library temporarily closes due to COVID-19

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Public Library (FSJPL) announced on its FB Page they will be temporarily closing the library...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv