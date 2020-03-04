‘Almost, Maine’ Dinner Theatre opens this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John and Stage North Theatre are coming together to present ‘Almost, Maine’ Dinner Theatre opening this Friday night at the Northern Grand Hotel.
Another peek into the rehearsals of ALMOST MAINEDinner Theatre Fundraiser Opening Friday March 6/7/13/14Tickets available at energetictickets.ca
Posted by Stage North Theatre Society on Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Almost, Maine is written by John Cariani is said to be a series of loosely intertwined scenes about love and loss that take place over one night in a fictional Maine town. Four actors from the Stage North Theatre Society will take on multiple acting roles throughout the evening.
Marva Kosick of Rotary Fort St. John shares this is a nice opportunity to have the night out for an evening of fun and relaxation with a great dinner and good entertainment.
The Northern Grand will be serving;
- Roast Beef with au juice
- Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast with Grainy mustard demi-glace
- Salads
- Dinner Rolls
- Olive and Picket tray
- Steamed Veggies
- Mashed Potatoes
- Rice Pilaf
- Cheese Tortellini in a Creamy tomato Rose’
- Assorted pies and cakes.
Guests with special dietary needs can contact Marva regarding their concerns at 250-785-0654
The dinner theatre takes place on;
- Friday, March 6th, 2020
- Saturday, March 7th, 2020
- Friday, March 13th, 2020
- Saturday, March 14th, 2020
Tickets are $100 and can be purchased HERE
To view the FB Event; CLICK HERE