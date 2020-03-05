Sports

Annual Poker and Family Fun Ride this Saturday at Charlie Lake

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northland Trailblazers Snowmobile Club is hosting its Annual Poker and Family Fun Ride this Saturday, March 7, at Charlie Lake.

Unloading and registering will be taking place at the Charlie Lake Boat Launch between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Ride will start at the Boat Launch and end at the Chalet, located at the other end of Charlie Lake.

The cost per hand is $5.00 for members and $10.00 for non-members.

There will be a number of prizes up for grabs, such as gift cards, restaurant vouchers, sledding gear, and more.

Lunch is to be provided by Trailbalzin’ Power which includes hot dogs, beans, and warm drinks.

The Annual Poker and Family Fun Ride is taking place this Saturday, March 7, at Charlie Lake.

For more information, you can visit the Northland Trailblazers Snowmobile Club’s Facebook page.

