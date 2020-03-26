Anyone entering Canada will be forced to self-isolate

Energy NewsNews

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

OTTAWA, O.N. - The Federal Government will now require anyone entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.
OTTAWA, O.N. – The Federal Government will now require anyone entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days.

The order will go into effect as of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The Government of Canada will use its authority under the Quarantine Act to ensure compliance with the order.

Failure to comply with this Order is an offense under the Quarantine Act. Maximum penalties include a fine of up to $750,000 and/or imprisonment for six months.

Further, a person who causes a risk of imminent death or serious bodily harm to another person while wilfully or recklessly contravening this Act or the regulations could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000 or to imprisonment of up to three years, or to both. Spot checks will be conducted by the Government of Canada to verify compliance. 

All individuals permitted to enter Canada are subject to this Order, with the exception of certain persons who cross the border regularly to ensure the continued flow of goods and services, and those who provide essential services. Individuals exempt from the Order will still need to practice social distancing and self monitoring and contact their local public health authority if they feel sick. 

Individuals displaying symptoms of COVID-19 after arriving in Canada may not use public transportation to travel to their place of isolation. They also may not isolate in a place where they will be in contact with vulnerable people, such as seniors and individuals with underlying health conditions.

