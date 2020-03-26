News

April 2020 proclaimed as Sikh Heritage month

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John requested April 2020, to be proclaimed as Sikh Heritage Month in Fort St. John and the Sikh flag be flown outside City Hall to raise awareness about Sikhs.

As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and an effort to limit the number of people in Council Chambers, a Councillor presented the presentation by Shubhdeep Kaur, and his request was approved.

The month of April is officially named Sikh Heritage Month in British Columbia. April marks the birth of Khalsa, and his teachings of equality, community service and social justice. Vaisakhi is celebrated in April every year, and it marks the Sikh New Year.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society of Fort St. John were founded in April 1987. Like all Sikh places of worship, the langar, which is a community kitchen, provides free food on every Sunday in Fort St. John in Sikh temple, anyone can come in and enjoy the meal regardless of their faith according to Kaur.

Previous article
Next article

