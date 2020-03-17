Health

As pandemic spreads, China’s ex-epicentre down to 1 new case

Avatar
By CTV News
as-pandemic-spreads,-china’s-ex-epicentre-down-to-1-new-case

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province launches COVID-19 self-assessment tool

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has launched an online tool to help people determine if...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

WestJet to stop all international and transborder flights

CALGARY, A.B. - WestJet has announced they will suspend commercial operations for all international and transborder flights...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

CDSBC urging dental practices to suspend elective and non-essential dental services amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The College of Dental Surgeons of British Columbia has issued a release requesting dental...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

MADRID —
The battle to contain the coronavirus reached new urgency, as more governments locked down borders and ordered new closures and restrictions and pleas went out to funnel masks and ventilators to places struggling with soaring numbers of sick patients.

The growing sense of crisis rocked financial markets Monday, particularly on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 12.9%. Investors’ fears that the pandemic will throw the economy into a recession sent the market to its worst one-day loss since 1987.

The shift in the battle lines was made clear by tallies showing cases outside China have surpassed those inside it and Spain now has the fourth-most cases in the world. The central Chinese city that was the former epicentre where the viral illness was first detected in December was down to just one new case on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

With the number of cases worldwide topping 181,000, a surge of patients in Madrid’s hospitals fueled worries across Europe of what lies ahead.

“There is no easy or quick way out of this extremely difficult situation,” said Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, in the first televised speech by a Dutch premier since 1973.

Only China, Italy and Iran have more infections than Spain, where the number increased by roughly 20%, to 9,191 and fatalities rose to 309, according to the Spanish Health Ministry.

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCOVID-19: 50 cases confirmed in Quebec; government announces financial aid
Next articleMore dividends chopped as energy firms address oil prices below US$30 per barrel

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: 50 cases confirmed in Quebec; government announces financial aid

Health CTV News - 0
MONTREAL — Quebec now has 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Quebec health authorities announced Monday. Quebec Premier Francois Legault also asked Quebecers to donate blood. In addition,...
Read more

Sex workers face ruin amid virus fears, brothel closures

Health CTV News - 0
BERLIN — It’s 7 p.m. on a Friday night, a time when Aurel Johannes Marx’s three-room brothel on the edge of Berlin would normally be...
Read more

Health officials explain why not everyone can get swabbed for COVID-19 right now

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — Canada’s top public health officer says supply limitations are forcing COVID-19 testing centres “to be smart” about who they can assess for the...
Read more

Meet the volunteers testing the new experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Health CTV News - 0
SEATTLE — The first people to roll up their sleeves to receive an experimental vaccine for the coronavirus say they were inspired to help because...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv