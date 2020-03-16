asia-urges-vigilance-to-maintain-hard-won-infection-drops

TOKYO —

Millions of people began holing up at home, stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they got to friends and neighbours as fear of the coronavirus spread to more places around the world Monday.

Resorts closed on the Las Vegas strip. Restaurants offered only take-out, if they were open at all. Schools, concerts, sporting events — even small-scale St. Patrick’s Day parties — were cancelled.

It’s a reality Northeast Asia has been living with for months, but while the focus of the pandemic appears to be shifting away from its original epicenter, many in Asia continue to urge vigilance against anything that might hurt hard-won gains.

“If we loosen our grip on the quarantine, it could be a matter of time for the embers of small-scale cluster infections to be revived,” the South Korean mass-circulation Dong-a Ilbo newspaper said in an editorial Monday.

China, where the virus was first detected in December, now accounts for less than half of the world’s 169,000 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

A shutdown of public gatherings and a quarantine of the hardest-hit central region has steadied China’s caseload as the virus spreads rapidly elsewhere. Most of the world’s 77,000 recovered patients are in China.

Formerly ubiquitous traffic began returning to Beijing. Office buildings,

