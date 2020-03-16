Health

Asia urges vigilance to maintain hard-won infection drops

Avatar
By CTV News
asia-urges-vigilance-to-maintain-hard-won-infection-drops

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Dawson Creek Casino to close Sunday night

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Chances Gaming Centre in Dawson Creek will close as of midnight Sunday.
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Kitchen fire at Northern Grand Hotel

UPDATE - The North Bar and Grill will be closed for two days while crews clean up...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Alberta to close schools and daycares immediately

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta has announced that Schools, Daycares and Post Secondary Schools are...
Read more
Avatar
CTV News

TOKYO —
Millions of people began holing up at home, stocking up on supplies and keeping a wary eye on how close they got to friends and neighbours as fear of the coronavirus spread to more places around the world Monday.

Resorts closed on the Las Vegas strip. Restaurants offered only take-out, if they were open at all. Schools, concerts, sporting events — even small-scale St. Patrick’s Day parties — were cancelled.

It’s a reality Northeast Asia has been living with for months, but while the focus of the pandemic appears to be shifting away from its original epicenter, many in Asia continue to urge vigilance against anything that might hurt hard-won gains.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“If we loosen our grip on the quarantine, it could be a matter of time for the embers of small-scale cluster infections to be revived,” the South Korean mass-circulation Dong-a Ilbo newspaper said in an editorial Monday.

China, where the virus was first detected in December, now accounts for less than half of the world’s 169,000 cases, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

A shutdown of public gatherings and a quarantine of the hardest-hit central region has steadied China’s caseload as the virus spreads rapidly elsewhere. Most of the world’s 77,000 recovered patients are in China.

Formerly ubiquitous traffic began returning to Beijing. Office buildings,

 » READ MORE FROM CTV NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleFamilies resort to yelling to their loved ones from outside infected nursing home in Washington

More Articles Like This

Families resort to yelling to their loved ones from outside infected nursing home in Washington

Health CTV News - 0
KIRKLAND, WASHINGTON — When you walk on the street past the Life Care Center, a nursing home where the coronavirus has killed more Americans than...
Read more

Dawson Creek Casino to close Sunday night

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Chances Gaming Centre in Dawson Creek will close as of midnight Sunday. The Great Canadian...
Read more

Daily life near a standstill as nations try to halt pandemic

Health CTV News - 0
ROME — Daily life came to a grinding halt around much of the world Sunday amid new travel restrictions, border shutdowns and sweeping closures of...
Read more

Canadian scientists make COVID-19 research breakthrough, isolating virus

Health CTV News - 0
TORONTO — A group of Canadian scientists has successfully isolated and grown copies of the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, paving the way...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv