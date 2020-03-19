at-home-dance-parties-are-helping-people-shake-off-the-self-isolation-jitters

TORONTO —

As bars and nightclubs around the world are forced to shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, the hottest new club appears to be the internet.

Club Quarantine is a nightly dance party geared towards the queer community that takes place on Zoom, a video conferencing platform originally designed for workplaces and schools. Every night at 9 p.m. EDT, users log in using a special passcode from Club Quarantine’s Instagram account to join the party.

Nightly DJs spin music for the crowd, and participants can request songs using Zoom’s chat service. A video grid shows who else is at Club Quarantine, and users can strike up a conversation, bust a move or simply sip their drink in the corner.

“Queer people are extremely resilient. This is another example of that,” explained Brad Allen, one of Club Quarantine’s four founders.

Club Quarantine was started by four Toronto-based artists — Mingus New, Casey MQ, Andre Sierra and Brad Allen— who were looking for a way to connect with others during self-isolation. They started the event on Instagram, but when the group became too large, they switched over to Zoom.

What began as a way for a few friends to connect online has exploded into a nightly party with more than 150 attendees. Club Quarantine’s organizers recently paid to upgrade their Zoom account to allow up to 500 participants.

