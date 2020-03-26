Health

At least 1 N.Y. hospital has 2 patients on single ventilator as coronavirus cases rise

By Global News
Global News

At least one New York hospital has begun putting two patients on a single ventilator machine, an experimental crisis-mode protocol some doctors worry is too risky but others deemed necessary as the coronavirus outbreak strains medical resources.

The coronavirus causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19 that in severe cases can ravage the lungs. It has killed at least 281 people over a few weeks in New York City, which is struggling with one of the largest caseloads in the world at nearly 22,000 confirmed cases.

A tool of last resort that involves threading a tube down a patient’s windpipe, a mechanical ventilator can sustain a person who can no longer breathe unaided. The city only has a few thousand and is trying to find tens of thousands more.

Dr. Craig Smith, surgeon-in-chief at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in Manhattan, wrote in a newsletter to staff that anesthesiology and intensive care teams had worked “day and night” to get the split-ventilation experiment going.

1:04Coronavirus outbreak: New York confirms 6,400 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus outbreak: New York confirms 6,400 new COVID-19 cases

By Wednesday, he wrote, there were “two patients being carefully managed on one ventilator.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo,

