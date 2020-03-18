B.C. Cannabis Fort St. John location opens doors today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Cannabis has opened its newest location, in Fort St. John today.

The store is located 10211 – 100 Street and is a bright space geared to the education of the prospective consumer. Danita Drouin the Manager of the BC Cannabis store shares she and her staff recommend ‘to start low and go slow’.

This government-run cannabis store is a 3,500-square-foot space and will be staffed by approximately 10 to 15 employees who will be committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth.

With a greeter stationed at the front of the store, a strict two-ID check will be enforced for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.

The operating hours will be from Monday to Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and most statutory holidays.

More information on cannabis stores can be found on the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch’s website.