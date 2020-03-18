News

B.C. Cannabis Fort St. John location opens doors today

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

COVID-19 online directory for North Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Energeticcity.ca is hosting an online COVID-19 directory for the North Peace Region in response...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Super 50/50 Draw winner to be announced tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have announced that they have sold all of the...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Cannabis has opened its newest location, in Fort St. John today.

The store is located 10211 – 100 Street and is a bright space geared to the education of the prospective consumer.  Danita Drouin the Manager of the BC Cannabis store shares she and her staff recommend ‘to start low and go slow’.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

This government-run cannabis store is a 3,500-square-foot space and will be staffed by approximately 10 to 15 employees who will be committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth.

With a greeter stationed at the front of the store, a strict two-ID check will be enforced for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.

The operating hours will be from Monday to Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and most statutory holidays.

More information on cannabis stores can be found on the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleVirus fatalities spike in Iran, with toll now at 1,135 dead
Next articleFederal Government announces new financial programs

More Articles Like This

COVID-19 online directory for North Peace Region

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Energeticcity.ca is hosting an online COVID-19 directory for the North Peace Region in response to the recent events unfolding...
Read more

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling down of some major construction...
Read more

Huskies Super 50/50 Draw winner to be announced tonight

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have announced that they have sold all of the tickets for their Super 50/50...
Read more

Federal Government announces new financial programs

Health Adam Reaburn - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a number of new programs on Wednesday to support Canadians and Canadian businesses. ...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv