B.C. firefighters wearing extra gear to respond to possible COVID-19 calls

Port Moody Fire Rescue is just one of many emergency response teams taking no chances with possible COVID-19 medical calls.

When a distress call comes in from someone with flu-like symptoms, firefighters go through a new procedure.

“Once on scene, we go through a unique and detailed triage process where one of our staff members dons level one medical PPE,” Fire Chief Ron Coulson said, referrring to personal protective equipment.

This includes an N95 mask, gloves, and goggles.

“We make a two-meter assessment of that individual, then determine … if a higher level [of PPE] is required at that point.”

Level two includes an impervious gown and a face shield, which some people have found a bit off-putting.

“It is daunting when we have level two medical PPE on,” said Coulson. “But in these circumstances, we have to err on the side of caution.”

In an effort to ease public anxiety, the City of Port Moody is producing a video about its new protective gear — just one of many things it helps to know if we are to succeed in containing COVID-19.

“The challenge before us is in education,” Coulson said.

