B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro experiences small grass fire during Site C controlled burning operations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro says it experienced a small fire as a result of controlled burning...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province expands services to better protect seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.'s seniors advocate, made an announcement Thursday afternoon...
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District no longer accepting cash at Landfills and Transfer Stations

PEACE REGION, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) published that until further notice the PRRD will no...
Avatar
Global News

Posted March 26, 2020 4:31 pm

B.C. health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic at 3 p.m. PT.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it live on BC1.

Earlier Thursday, B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth unveiled sweeping new measures under the province’s state of emergency due to COVID-19.

Those measures include banning the hoarding or reselling of essential goods such as food or medical supplies, and empowering bylaw officers to issue fines of up to $25,000 for people violating public health orders.

In B.C., those orders include a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, the closure of bars, restaurants and personal service businesses and the requirement for people to keep two metres (six feet) apart in public.

2:07Growing concerns about B.C. construction sites during COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. also created a new supply chain unit to keep the flow of goods moving during the crisis.

On Wednesday, the province announced a freeze on evictions and rent,

