B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

By Global News
Global News

Posted March 31, 2020 1:54 pm

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT, Tuesday.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

As of Tuesday morning, B.C. had 19 deaths and 970 lab-confirmed cases of the virus.

There were 106 people in hospital, 60 of them in intensive care.

Life after spring break: B.C. students start online learning

Earlier Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada had signed contracts with three companies to begin producing critically needed personal protective equipment for health-care workers.

B.C. has faced its own shortage of protective gear, with the province looking at ways to reduce usage, and even re-use some items.

On Monday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province had received a shipment of one million masks, but continued to face stiff international competition as it looked to source more gear.


