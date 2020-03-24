Health

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Avatar
By Global News
bc.-health-officials-to-provide-tuesday-update-on-coronavirus-response

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local businesses feeling the pressure of COVID-19, action plan to provide some relief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are facing financial hardship, as their...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, virus impact

CALGARY — Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. is putting projects on hold and cutting its 2020 capital budget by...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to deliver their Tuesday update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT.

Global News will stream the event live here, on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

As of Tuesday morning, B.C. had recorded 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. One-hundred people so far have fully recovered.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

On Monday, B.C. unveiled a $5-billion aid package to keep businesses and individuals afloat during stringent social-distancing measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.

The package includes a $1,000 tax-free benefit for people out of work due to the pandemic, and tax deferrals and cuts for businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Adrian Dix told the legislature Monday that provincial health orders to respond to the pandemic would remain in place until at least the end of April.

Those orders include the closure of bars, restaurants and personal service businesses, as well as a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people. People are required to keep two metres (six feet) apart when out in public.

B.C. says it is now testing more than 3,300 people per day for the virus, but acknowledges many people who get it but have mild symptoms and self-isolate will not get a test.

Testing is being prioritized for health-care workers,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleEconomic development minister says parliamentary process too slow for coronavirus response
Next articleOne hantavirus death in China sparks ‘hysteria’ over old disease

More Articles Like This

One hantavirus death in China sparks ‘hysteria’ over old disease

Health Global News - 0
One person has reportedly died of a rodent-carried hantavirus infection in China, sparking wild — and completely unfounded — fears of a “coronavirus 2.0″...
Read more

Economic development minister says parliamentary process too slow for coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Melanie Joly, Canada’s minister of economic development, says the sweeping legislation the Liberals are set to propose on Tuesday is necessary because the parliamentary...
Read more

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Northern Health,...
Read more

Coronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

Health Global News - 0
Parks Canada is restricting vehicles in national parks and national historic sites after people flocked to the popular areas on the weekend. The federal agency...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv