BC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians

VANCOUVER, B.C. – In order to protect British Columbians against novel coronavirus and mitigate the impact of this illness on communities, the B.C. Government and the Provincial Health Officer have developed the British Columbia Pandemic Provincial Coordination Plan to respond to the evolving outbreak.

According to the Province, Premier John Horgan has appointed a deputy ministers’ committee to oversee a whole-of-government approach to implementing the plan, reporting directly to a new cabinet committee that he and Health Minister, Adrian Dix, will co-chair.

The Government says the plan focuses on delaying, containing and preparing the province to minimize serious illness and economic disruption.

As of Friday, March 6, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has tested 2,803 samples for 2,008 people, and a total of 21 patients have been confirmed, with four having fully recovered.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.