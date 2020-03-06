NewsRegional

BC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Coronaviruses take their name from their crown-like halo.Credit: EYE OF SCIENCE/SPL

Must Read

NewsCanadian Press - 0

B.C. government authorized expanded police presence in Wet’suwet’en area: letter

VICTORIA — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say Premier John Horgan wasn't truthful when he said the province had no control over the RCMP...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Coronavirus may force government to ditch balanced-budget plan: Alberta premier

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says the novel cornonavirus outbreak is hammering Alberta's economy and may force his government...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC activates advanced coronavirus response to protect British Columbians

VANCOUVER, B.C. - In order to protect British Columbians against novel coronavirus and mitigate the impact of this illness...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – In order to protect British Columbians against novel coronavirus and mitigate the impact of this illness on communities, the B.C. Government and the Provincial Health Officer have developed the British Columbia Pandemic Provincial Coordination Plan to respond to the evolving outbreak.

According to the Province, Premier John Horgan has appointed a deputy ministers’ committee to oversee a whole-of-government approach to implementing the plan, reporting directly to a new cabinet committee that he and Health Minister, Adrian Dix, will co-chair.

The Government says the plan focuses on delaying, containing and preparing the province to minimize serious illness and economic disruption.

- Advertisement -

As of Friday, March 6, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has tested 2,803 samples for 2,008 people, and a total of 21 patients have been confirmed, with four having fully recovered.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articleNorthern Strikers U13 girls earn gold, boys silver at Slush Cup Tournament
Next articleCoronavirus may force government to ditch balanced-budget plan: Alberta premier

More Articles Like This

B.C. government authorized expanded police presence in Wet’suwet’en area: letter

News Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs say Premier John Horgan wasn't truthful when he said the province had no control over the RCMP before Mounties enforced an injunction...
Read more

Coronavirus may force government to ditch balanced-budget plan: Alberta premier

News Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says the novel cornonavirus outbreak is hammering Alberta's economy and may force his government to abandon its core election...
Read more

Province releases interim report from Phase Two of the BC Hydro Review

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released the interim report from Phase Two of the B.C. Hydro Review. According to the Government, the report...
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP investigate multiple collisions and warn of poor winter driving conditions

News Scott Brooks - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating multiple collisions and are warning drivers of poor road conditions as a winter system makes its way...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv