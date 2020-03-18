Energy NewsHealthNewsRegionalSite C

BC Building Trades Council calling on LNG Canada and Site C to scale down projects amid COVID-19

One of the two diversion tunnels located on the north bank of Site C. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. Building Trades Council is calling for the scaling down of some major construction megaprojects in the province that house large numbers of workers in remote camps.

According to the Council, which represents 35,000 unionized construction workers, it has members at Site C and the LNG Canada project in Kitimat.

The Council says it wants proponents of these projects to prioritize the safety of workers and the integrity of the health care systems in the areas that serve them.

LNG Canada already announced Monday it would gradually reduce the number of workers at its Kitimat project to half of the current levels over the coming week, and if necessary, would reduce staff even further.

The Council is calling for Site C to follow suit.

