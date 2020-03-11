BC Cannabis Store to open next week in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Cannabis has announced that it will be opening its latest store in Fort St. John next week.
Officially opening Wednesday, March 18, the store is located at 10211 – 100 Street, and is the 15th Government-run cannabis store to open within the Province.
According to the Province, the 3,500-square-foot store will be staffed by approximately 10 to 15 employees who will be committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth and will enforce a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.
The operating hours will be from Monday to Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and most statutory holidays.
More information on cannabis stores can be found on the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch’s website.