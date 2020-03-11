News

BC Cannabis Store to open next week in Fort St John

By Scott Brooks
The exterior of the B.C. Cannabis Store located at 10211 100 Street in Fort St. John. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Cannabis has announced that it will be opening its latest store in Fort St. John next week.

Officially opening Wednesday, March 18, the store is located at 10211 – 100 Street, and is the 15th Government-run cannabis store to open within the Province.

According to the Province, the 3,500-square-foot store will be staffed by approximately 10 to 15 employees who will be committed to keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth and will enforce a strict two-ID check for people who look under 30, which ensures only those over the age of 19 enter the store.

The operating hours will be from Monday to Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday and most statutory holidays.

More information on cannabis stores can be found on the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch’s website.

