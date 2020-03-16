BC Chamber of Commerce survey on the affects of COVID-19 on business

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC Chamber—in partnership with Small Business BC, Community Futures, and British Columbia Economic Development Association—is urgently seeking your input around current and contemplated impacts to businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the BC Chamber of Commerce, the information that is provided will be sent directly to the provincial and federal governments to inform how they can help businesses mitigate the damage of this global market disruption, and recover.

The survey will close Wednesday, March 18th,2020

To participate in the survey, CLICK HERE and follow the progress bar at the bottom of the page.