BC Conservation Officer Service frees Mule Deer from garbage bin lid

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two BC Conservation Officers freed a female Mule Deer from a garbage bin lid on Saturday as she was found in a local neighbourhood.

Tristan Montjoy with the BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) shares on Saturday, March 7th, 2020, BCCOS had received several reports of a Mule deer doe with something stuck around its neck.

Montjoy shares, callers described the item like a black piece of plastic that looked like a garbage can lid or toilet seat.

Montjoy and another CO responded to the location and found the doe and confirmed she had a garbage can lid around her neck and would not be able to remove the lid on her own.

The two Conservation Officers share they assessed the situation and then safely tranquillized the Doe. Once the Doe was immobilized, they removed the garbage can lid and then put a yellow ear tag into the Doe’s ear.

Once the Doe recovered the CO’s re-assessed the Doe’s behaviour when the Doe exhibited normal behaviour they left the scene.

 

